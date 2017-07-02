- Osoyoos celebrates Canada 150 in style with 69th annual Cherry FiestaPosted 8 hours ago
Great fireworks display caps off Cherry Fiesta and Canada 150
Osoyoos residents and thousands of visitors were treated to one of Canada’s best fireworks displays to cap off a successful celebration of Cherry Fiesta and Canada 150.
The fireworks display was the work of pyrotechnics wizard Frank Zandvliet and his team of volunteers, who spent many days and weeks putting it all together.
The funds were raised from local businesses and individuals by the fundraising team of Annette Star and Karen Hardy, who work on the project yearround and step up their efforts in January.
Despite a slightly late start and traffic jams afterwards that met Lower Mainland standards, viewers were impressed.
(Richard McGuire photos)