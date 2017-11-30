Half Corked Marathon wins Event of the Year at national tourism awards

The Half Corked Marathon – an event that started small and now needs a lottery to choose participants due to overwhelming popularity – has captured national attention.

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada presented the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association (OOWA) with The Metro Toronto Convention Centre Event of the Year Award for the Half Corked Marathon, at the 2017 Canadian Tourism Awards, presented by the Toronto Star.

The annual awards, held Wednesday night in Gatineau, Quebec, recognize success and innovation in Canada’s tourism industry, rewarding events and organizations that have gone above and beyond to showcase Canada’s very best; offering travellers unforgettable tourism experiences in Canada.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of the OOWA. “I am incredibly grateful to the Half Corked Marathon team including our wonderful volunteers, for believing in this event and making it so special. I am also grateful to every single one of our 39 wineries that strive daily to create authentic tourism, culinary and cellar door experiences, along with making exceptional wine.”

The Half Corked Marathon, celebrating its 10th year in 2018, welcomes over 1,000 runners – along with family and friends – to South Okanagan wine country every May.

The route weaves through picturesque vineyards with winery stations every kilometer, offering the region’s acclaimed wine and delicious treats to keep runners motivated.

At the finish line, the party continues with more winery stations, food trucks, live music and more.

The night before, over 250 people gather in a vineyard for an enchanting long table vineyard dinner, and special events and activities continue at various wineries throughout the weekend.

British Columbia held the spotlight in the 2017 awards with three other winners located within the province: Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre (The Air Canada Business of the Year Award); The Flight Across the Top of Canada: Edible Canada (The Diversey & Restaurants Canada Culinary Tourism Experience Award); and Debra Elless: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (The Tourism HR Tourism Employee of the Year Award).

The 2018 Half Corked Marathon will be held on May 26, 2018 and all tickets have been purchased through a lottery, however, spectator and wine touring opportunities are abundant. For more information, visit www.oliverosoyoos.com/halfcorked.com

to receive details for the 2019 ticket lottery and to find out more about the event and the destination.

The OOWA is a non-profit organization with a goal to develop the wine industry in Oliver and Osoyoos through education and promotion.

Founded in 2007 as the South Okanagan Winery Association, OOWA was renamed in 2011 to better reflect its geographical boundaries and now has grown to include 39 member wineries.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times