Halloween in Osoyoos

Many youngsters participated in Trick or Treat Main Street in downtown Osoyoos on Halloween Monday and a lot of adults also joined in the fun.

In the evening, children came to the Sonora Community Centre for Halloween Carnival, which this year featured children’s games, but no haunted house.

Those seeking out a more haunting experience found it at some private homes, such as Mike Cudmore’s home on Kingfisher Drive, where scary creatures covered the entire house and front lawn.

(Richard McGuire photos)