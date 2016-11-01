Halloween in Osoyoos

Mike Cudmore, at 8308 Kingfisher Drive, loved Halloween as a kid. He has just as much fun as an adult decorating his house and front lawn for Halloween. This is the fourth year he’s done it, but it was bigger and better than previous years. One child told him his house was the greatest. (Richard McGuire photo)
Many youngsters participated in Trick or Treat Main Street in downtown Osoyoos on Halloween Monday and a lot of adults also joined in the fun.
In the evening, children came to the Sonora Community Centre for Halloween Carnival, which this year featured children’s games, but no haunted house.
Those seeking out a more haunting experience found it at some private homes, such as Mike Cudmore’s home on Kingfisher Drive, where scary creatures covered the entire house and front lawn.
(Richard McGuire photos)
Scary siblings David Sologuk (left) and Carla Jorgens were dressed appropriately for Halloween at Osoyoos Home Hardware. A number of local merchants were wearing costumes, but these two were among the best we saw. (Richard McGuire photo)
Luke, almost 2, and Jake, 3, Schmidt went out as robots during Trick or Treat Main Street Monday afternoon. (Richard McGuire photo)
Alesia Dortman (left) and Helena Zakall were trick or treating Monday afternoon by Elvis Fine Jewelry in Osoyoos. (Richard McGuire photo)
Clark White, 3, was driving his grave digger truck down the sidewalk in downtown Osoyoos when he spotted this rock ‘n roll playing skeleton by Home Hardware. He was one of the pre-school youngsters making the rounds for Trick or Treet Main Street on Monday morning. (Richard McGuire photo)
These youngsters were visting businesses in downtown Osoyoos for Trick or Treat Main Street on Monday morning. From left are Brendyn Walsh, 3, Katrina Walsh, 11 months, and Matteo Alterio-Smith, 2. (Richard McGuire photo)
With her face covered in cobwebs, Linda Bolton, managing director of the Osoyoos Times (right), serves candy to Myson Litven, 2, (left) and Mylee Litven, 4. They were among the pre-schoolers who made the rounds during Trick or Treat Main Street in Osoyoos Monday morning. (Richard McGuire photo)
In the afternoon, the older kids came around for Trick or Treat Main Street. This group came by the Osoyoos Times office. From left are Lenny Hachey, Cooper Jahn, an anonymous scarecrow, Luke Jahn, Owen Blaine and Tim Hachey. Cooper and Luke are the sons of Osoyoos Times Senior Ad Designer Ronda Jahn. Tim traded in his golf club for a light sabre. (Richard McGuire photo)
Alyra Mills, 5, went out as a vending machine at Trick or Treat Main Street in Osoyoos. The costume was her idea. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos Secondary School Drama Club students Samrat Sekhon and Hannah Shiels were at Osoyoos Credit Union during Trick or Treat Main Street to promote their production of Beauty and the Beast, which is coming up in March. (Richard McGuire photo)
Staff at Osoyoos Credit Union were dressed up for Halloween. OCU has organized Trick or Treat Main Street for the past three years. (Richard McGuire photo)
This group of youngsters was stocking up on candy at Golden Chopsticks in Osoyoos during Trick or Treat Main Street Monday afternoon. (Richard McGuire photo)
These girls had fun dancing on the stage at the Sonora Community Centre during Halloween Carnival. (Richard McGuire photo)
There were spooky decorations at the Sonora Community Centre for Halloween Carnival. (Richard McGuire photo)
Mike Cudmore is to Halloween what Mat Hassen is to Christmas. Both men go all out decorating their lawns, but for different occasions. Cudmore’s home on Kingfisher Drive attracted many awestruck kids, though some needed a little persuasion from their parents to knock on the door. (Richard McGuire photo)