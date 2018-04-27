Hearing on Monday gives public a chance to comment on proposed inflatable waterpark

A public hearing on a possible inflatable waterpark is scheduled for Monday, but as of Friday morning, the Town of Osoyoos had not received any written public comments on the proposal.

The hearing is on a foreshore and lake zoning amendment that would allow Okanagan Wibit to operate the waterpark in Osoyoos Lake opposite the north end of Gyro Park.

It is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, April 30 in the council chambers.

The applicant, Okanagan Wibit, is expected to make a presentation about the proposal with a maximum time of 15 minutes.

Following that, members of the public will be able to comment with a time limit of five minutes each.

The proposed bylaw, which had two readings at the beginning of April, will change the zoning on that portion of the lake from W1 (public water use) to W4 (commercial moorage). It also adds “inflatable waterpark” as a site-specific permitted use.

The location of the proposed park is on the water in front of the Osoyoos Senior Centre and the lawn bowling green.

There will also be a registration office and lifejacket storage in Gyro Park near the south corner of the bowling green.

The application specifies two different sizes for the inflatable waterpark:

A smaller one would be 48 by 25 metres with a capacity of 80 to 100 people;

A larger one would be 51 by 40 metres with a capacity of 120 to 140 people.

Gina MacKay, director of planning and development services, said Okanagan Wibit intends to start with the smaller size. They may choose to expand it to the larger size at a later date.

The town has been looking into a Wibit waterpark since being approached by Okanagan Wibit in 2016.

Most recently, Legion Beach south of the downtown was considered for the site and at one point Cottonwood Park was considered. Some people raised concerns about limited parking at those locations.

In a request for proposals over a year ago, Okanagan Wibit was the only company expressing interest.

The company also requires provincial approvals. MacKay told council in early April that the plan was to hold the bylaw at third reading until approvals are completed and then bring it forward for adoption.

