UPDATE: Highway 3 traffic advisory now lifted between Anarchist Summit and Greenwood
UPDATE: 10:44 a.m. Wednesday: Travel advisory is lifted between Anarchist Summit and Greenwood, but watch for changing conditions.
UPDATE: 9:37 a.m. Wednesday: Traffic is open to one lane with alternating direction at the location of the accident near the Mount Baldy turnoff.
Freezing rain and icy conditions have closed Highway 3 west of Rock Creek and a travel advisory is in effect for the stretch of highway between Anarchist Summit and Paulson Pass.
Highway 3 is closed, as of 9:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, in both directions 20 km west of Rock Creek close to the Mount Baldy turnoff because of an accident involving a semi-trailer.
No detour is available in the area, says DriveBC.
An estimated time of opening was not available at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The travel advisory due to freezing rain affects Highway 3 between Anarchist Summit and the Nancy Green Highway 3B junction.
Travellers are advised to exercise caution when travelling and to consider alternate plans.