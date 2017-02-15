UPDATE: Highway 3 traffic advisory now lifted between Anarchist Summit and Greenwood

UPDATE: 10:44 a.m. Wednesday: Travel advisory is lifted between Anarchist Summit and Greenwood, but watch for changing conditions.

UPDATE: 9:37 a.m. Wednesday: Traffic is open to one lane with alternating direction at the location of the accident near the Mount Baldy turnoff.

Freezing rain and icy conditions have closed Highway 3 west of Rock Creek and a travel advisory is in effect for the stretch of highway between Anarchist Summit and Paulson Pass.

Highway 3 is closed, as of 9:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, in both directions 20 km west of Rock Creek close to the Mount Baldy turnoff because of an accident involving a semi-trailer.

No detour is available in the area, says DriveBC.

An estimated time of opening was not available at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The travel advisory due to freezing rain affects Highway 3 between Anarchist Summit and the Nancy Green Highway 3B junction.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution when travelling and to consider alternate plans.