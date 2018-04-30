Home   >   News   >   Highway to Healing welcomes new board members

By on April 30, 2018

The Highway to Healing Support Society is welcoming two new members, Russell Work (second from left) and Tracy MacFadden (not pictured). Here, the group accepts a Spirit of Oliver Award. (Vanessa Broadbent photo)

There are a few new faces on the Highway to Healing Support Society board.

At their recent AGM, the society elected two new members: Tracy MacFadden and Russell Work. Work is also a member of the Oliver Rotary Club and volunteers at various community events.

MacFadden and Work replaced retiring board members Cindy Gosling and Jim Cade, who helped implement the organization as a non-profit society.

Highway to Healing announced in 2017 their plan to expand services to Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls. As a result, the board will continue to build on fundraising efforts to support the increase in area coverage.

A gold tournament is planned for July 14 at Fairview Golf Course, as well as the returning Ride to Provide event on June 10.

