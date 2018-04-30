- As spring freshet gets underway, local officials monitor flood riskPosted 6 days ago
Highway to Healing welcomes new board members
There are a few new faces on the Highway to Healing Support Society board.
At their recent AGM, the society elected two new members: Tracy MacFadden and Russell Work. Work is also a member of the Oliver Rotary Club and volunteers at various community events.
MacFadden and Work replaced retiring board members Cindy Gosling and Jim Cade, who helped implement the organization as a non-profit society.
Highway to Healing announced in 2017 their plan to expand services to Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls. As a result, the board will continue to build on fundraising efforts to support the increase in area coverage.
A gold tournament is planned for July 14 at Fairview Golf Course, as well as the returning Ride to Provide event on June 10.