Hopefuls line up to be film extras for movie being shot in Osoyoos and Oliver

Starstruck?

Not yet, but give them a chance and they’ll take it.

That was the feeling of many people who attended the film casting call 10 days ago in Oliver.

“I thought it would be entertaining as a family project,” said Candace Neuman, who brought the whole family with her to Oliver Elementary School, where the casting call was held.

Humanity West Productions Inc. will be shooting a futuristic movie called The Humanity Bureau in Oliver and Osoyoos starting in late November.

Casting director Deb Green said she couldn’t divulge any details about the movie, but said they had an excellent turnout last Saturday.

“We’re really happy with the response,” she said, noting they are trying to get as many local people as possible to be extras in the film.

A total of 120 extras will be needed, she pointed out, noting that more than 200 people turned out to the casting call.

Staff measured people and took their photographs, and will contact those whom they believe will make a good extra.

Neuman said she really hopes to get a callback.

Daughter A. Neuman said it would be exciting, even if she was only seen walking down a street in the movie.

Daughter Makenzie Neuman said she would like to be an actress and star in movies, such as “Epic,” one of her favourite films.

Logan Neuman said he would like to star in a “cool” movie about parkour.

“I would also like to drive fast cars,” he said, since his favourite movie series is Fast and the Furious.

Lucas Earl said being in a movie would be fun, like the film “Big Hero 6.”

Candace said she is really curious to see The Humanity Bureau.

“That’s why I came here. I’m totally curious, even if I don’t make it in the movie.”

Oliver resident Deb Ellis said she showed up for the casting call just for fun.

“That’s why I moved here; to do things I’ve never done before … my bucket list.”

Ellis never pictured herself as an actress, and she’s not putting her life on hold for this opportunity. But she admitted it would be exciting to get the call.

As an extra, you can’t expect to be noticed in the film, Ellis said, however, it’s a unique experience.

She commented how great it is for a film company to be doing something in Oliver.

As if they weren’t famous enough, Kenn and Sandra Oldfield from Tinhorn Creek Vineyards also showed up for the casting with their daughter Melody.

“Harrison Ford has enough money,” Kenn joked, saying his daughter convinced him to try out for a role.

“When I grow up I want to be an actress,” Melody said. “I want people to know my name.”

Her favourite actor is Adam Sandler, so she would like to star in a funny movie.

Lori Martine, teacher at Oliver Elementary School, said the casting call was an interesting opportunity for people to do something they’ve never had a chance to do before.

“It’s a bigger city opportunity brought to a small community,” she said.

Martine noted the casting call was a great opportunity for her theatre arts students to see the real thing.

There tends to be a real buzz in the community every time a casting call for a new movie comes to a smaller community like Oliver, said Green.

She’s glad her production company has committed to hiring as many extras as possible from Oliver and Osoyoos as they will be proud to represent their home communities when The Humanity Bureau is filmed in this region in the coming weeks.

Green said she had no idea about when the movie will hit theatres as there will be tons of work to do after filming is completed.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times