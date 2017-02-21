Horgan and Dorosz playing politics with their ‘shiny’ and new petition

Dear Editor:

Election time is certainly in full bloom. And it’s important for the people of Osoyoos to recognize the overtly political reason behind NDP Leader John Horgan and failed NDP candidate Brenda Dorosz and their shiny and “new” petition relating to Osoyoos Secondary School.

The fact is Osoyoos Secondary is not shutting down anytime soon.

So what is the NDP really petitioning?

The answer is your personal contact information. Voter identification is extremely important during election period and Horgan’s NDP are desperate to solicit your current contact information to feed NDP candidate Colleen Ross’s campaign outreach.

Don’t be fooled. There’s a better way.

To provide genuine, constructive feedback on rural school policy, contact the B.C. government’s Rural Schools Chair, your MLA Linda Larson, at her constituency office.

Or you can provide input at http://engage.gov.bc.ca/ruraleducation/ways-to-participate/

Larson is continuing her work with the province’s new rural school committee.

This is professional work and leadership taking place in smaller communities across B.C. — parlaying her accomplishments last year with lobbying and working to secure Osoyoos Secondary School. Her door is always open, she is listening to all inputs and she also has a new Osoyoos campaign office on Main St. open and ready, if you want to stop on by.

Premier Christy Clark and Larson will continue to work to secure a positive future for rural schools, including Osoyoos Secondary.

Whereas NDP Horgan, Dorosz and Ross will continue to fear monger and politicize education wherever they can.

I urge you to share your positive vision on rural education at www.engage.gov.bc.ca/ruraleducation/ways-to-participate.

Let’s move forward with a genuine focus of providing the best future and education for our kids.

Everett Baker

President

Boundary-Similkameen

Riding Association