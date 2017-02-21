- Coyotes hope this is the year, as talented team tries to carry season’s success into playoffsPosted 4 days ago
Horgan and Dorosz playing politics with their ‘shiny’ and new petition
Dear Editor:
Election time is certainly in full bloom. And it’s important for the people of Osoyoos to recognize the overtly political reason behind NDP Leader John Horgan and failed NDP candidate Brenda Dorosz and their shiny and “new” petition relating to Osoyoos Secondary School.
The fact is Osoyoos Secondary is not shutting down anytime soon.
So what is the NDP really petitioning?
The answer is your personal contact information. Voter identification is extremely important during election period and Horgan’s NDP are desperate to solicit your current contact information to feed NDP candidate Colleen Ross’s campaign outreach.
Don’t be fooled. There’s a better way.
To provide genuine, constructive feedback on rural school policy, contact the B.C. government’s Rural Schools Chair, your MLA Linda Larson, at her constituency office.
Or you can provide input at http://engage.gov.bc.ca/ruraleducation/ways-to-participate/
Larson is continuing her work with the province’s new rural school committee.
This is professional work and leadership taking place in smaller communities across B.C. — parlaying her accomplishments last year with lobbying and working to secure Osoyoos Secondary School. Her door is always open, she is listening to all inputs and she also has a new Osoyoos campaign office on Main St. open and ready, if you want to stop on by.
Premier Christy Clark and Larson will continue to work to secure a positive future for rural schools, including Osoyoos Secondary.
Whereas NDP Horgan, Dorosz and Ross will continue to fear monger and politicize education wherever they can.
I urge you to share your positive vision on rural education at www.engage.gov.bc.ca/ruraleducation/ways-to-participate.
Let’s move forward with a genuine focus of providing the best future and education for our kids.
Everett Baker
President
Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Association
Chantel
February 23, 2017 at 7:36 pm
It is against privacy laws to use signed petition for anything other than exactly that …petitioning for action
So please get your facts straight before attacking others in the media.
I have yet to decide on this election as both party candidates have significant flaws
As for Ms Dorosz, she did this for the community
As she did for most of the last year…as a caring volunteer for kids
Liz
February 24, 2017 at 11:10 pm
Two lessons.
First, if your local or BC NDP call you after you signed this petition, and ask you to volunteer, please contact your local privacy commissioner.
Second, it’s pretty obvious to most know this narrative that Brenda got courted pretty hard by the NDP, after the school was non issue and she got rejected by the NDP party brass to be their candidate.
What did Horgan promise her for her signatures?