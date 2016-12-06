Horse events can continue as Desert Park gets new five-year deal

The good work already completed to turn Desert Park into a successful horse training facility that has hosted numerous successful horse racing dates over the past four years will continue for at least five more years.

Town of Osoyoos council voted Monday unanimously in favour of approving a new five-year License of Occupation with the Desert Park Exhibition Society (DEPS).

After close to 15 years without professional horse racing, Desert Park hosted two successful horse racing dates in 2013 that attracted huge crowds averaging more than 2,000 people.

There were two more horse racing dates in 2014 that attracted good crowds and single dates held in 2015 and 2016. The DEPS even held a successful medieval jousting event at Desert Park over this past year’s May holiday long weekend.

The DEPS has also been very successful in its efforts to lease out all of its barns starting in January to horse owners and trainers from Alberta. Many of the horses, trainers and owners stay in town for two and three months.

At the Nov. 21 meeting of council, staff presented a report that included a draft license of occupation for the DEPS, but no decision was made after it was revealed a single complaint had been filed by a local resident over the loud noise caused by the facility’s water truck.

The DEPS has asked for an exemption to the town’s Good Neighbour or noise bylaw.

Gerald Davis, the town’s director of community services, said he met with DEPS leaders last week and quickly hammered out a new five-year deal, which is pretty much an extension of the agreement that expired Nov. 28.

The only difference is removing the option that allowed DEPS to automatically renew its deal with the Town every five years, he said.

Further renewals with DEPS “will be based on successful renegotiations and conditions,” he said.

The non-profit society not only manages and operates Desert Park’s dirt racetrack, but also five large barns, an outdoor arena and a dozen serviced recreational vehicle sites.

Davis said when staff met with DEPS leaders in October, both sides discussed several issues and administration was of the opinion the new license of occupation agreement would be designed “to assist with overcoming communication issues that have resulted from the transitions within the society.”

Following the Nov. 21 council meeting, staff again met with the DEPS last week and it was agreed that the original license of occupation enabled the society to renew its deal under the existing terms, said Davis.

“The existing license … captured the spirit of all operational issues identified in the letter,” said Davis. “It was also agreed that the letter than identified these operational issues would be kept on file and addressed in the operational procedures of the society.

“The Society agreed that they would work with the Town to be a ‘good neighbour’ and to be cognizant of the concerns that were listed.”

The Society provided a letter to the Town to renew the current agreement for another five years, said Davis.

“This was condition of the original license of occupation,” he said. “In the new agreement, the option of renewing for another term of five years was removed, however, there is a clause to renew subject to successful renegotiations of terms and conditions.

“This was the only change in the new agreement. The Society has done a tremendous amount of work at Desert Park and renewing the license of occupation will be very positive with everybody involved.”

Having an agreement in place is good news for the town as the amount of work and dedication of the volunteers with DEPS are appreciated and having horse racing events and training is a wonderful asset to this community, said Davis.

Mayor Sue McKortoff said she’s very pleased that a new deal has been agreed to and that horse racing, horse training and all the other events the DEPS organizes will continue.

“I’m glad we’ve come to a resolution here,” she said. “Now that we all know what’s going on and how we can better look after this facility and work together … that’s just a positive.”

Coun. Carol Youngberg, who is a founding member of the DEPS several years ago, said this new deal is very good news for the entire community.

“I’m delighted to see that everyone came to an agreement at the table,” she said. “It will just be great news for Desert Park to negotiate with all the trainers who are waiting with baited breath in Alberta to find out if they’re coming or not.”

Youngberg is on record that DEPS generates more than $2.5 million in direct and indirect economic spinoff for this community since horse racing has returned four years ago.

More than 150 horses, almost all from Alberta, have been brought by owners and trainers to train at Desert Park starting in January each of the past several years.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times