Hospice Society holding main fundraiser on Nov. 18

Valley Hospice Society (DVHS) is selling tickets for its 10th Annual Celebration of Caring Hands, its main fundraiser of the year.

The wine and cheese event takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the foyer of the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver.

Donna Gordan, executive director of the society, said the event features silent and live auctions, as well as door prizes.

Tickets are $25 and include a glass of wine and appetizers. They can be purchased from Desert Valley Hospice at 22 Jonagold Place in Osoyoos, or from any board member, and they are available at Mills Office Pro in Osoyoos and Beyond Bliss in Oliver.

About 200 people usually attend, and that’s how many tickets are available, Gordan said.

Wine is provided by Maverick Estate Winery and music is by Jazz Out West.

Gordan said DVHS only has one other fundraising event, Hike for Hospice, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 6, 2018. It also does fundraising through private donations.

Funds raised at Celebration of Caring Hands will help fund all the society’s programs, which include one-on-one visiting by volunteers in the acute care units at South Okanagan General Hospital, in clients’ homes and extended care facilities.

“Primarily we visit them to provide emotional support,” Gordan said.

Among the other programs is Tuck-in, where clients receive a phone call every Thursday afternoon to ensure they have medications, equipment, supplies and care in place for the weekend.

Last month, DVHS received a grant of $2,100 from the 22nd Annual Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton, which donated $60,000 to charities across the region.

Gordan said DVHS applied for the grant and will use the money to provide an additional telephone line.

Currently there is only one line, she said, which means calls go to voicemail and people can’t call out when the phone is in use. That happens, for example, when a volunteer makes calls for the society’s bereavement follow-up program.

“So, it’s a much-needed phone line,” she said.

For more information about Desert Valley Hospice Society, call 250-495-1590 or visit www.desertvalleyhospice.org.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times