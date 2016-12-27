- Larson says feds don’t support province’s national park conditions, but ministry says it’s too early to know Parks Canada’s positionPosted 1 day ago
Hotels should be upgraded and charge fair rates
Dear Editor:
This letter is written in response to the recent article in the Osoyoos Times about Town of Osoyoos council voting to write letters to support the Osoyoos Hotel and Motel Association and their concerns over rentals of single-family residences in Osoyoos.
Can we please call them affordable vacation options instead. Those on town council who support writing letters to oppose VRBO and AirBnB operating in our township as competing unfairly with local hotels are grossly shortsighted. Instead they should be focused on updating our mostly dilapidated and outdated hotels and charging rates that are affordable to regular people.
Many people want to vacation here In Osoyoos comfortably, not just rich families from Alberta and the Lower Mainland. With the gradual demise of camping sites and other more affordable options in the area, the free market forces are naturally correcting the imbalance by filling that gap. It’s simply Economics 101 … supply and demand.
Kent Steiner,
Osoyoos, B.C.
Jenn Ozyer
December 30, 2016 at 10:20 pm
As an out of Province visitor to Osoyoos 2x this year and looking forward to returning in 2017. My personal desire while on vacation is to get away from the Daily grind. I don’t want to stay in a hotel/motel. It does not suit my needs nor is it a suitable environment that I want for my small dog. I don’t want to stay in the busier core of the valley. I want to be on the mountain with a beautiful sunrise and sunset. We have no mountains where I live. I love the at home feeling of an airbnb home or other vacation home rental. I do enjoy all there is to see with the many fruit orchards and vineyards….and yes…I have my favourite spots to eat breakfast in town and have spent money at many of the retailersame in town also….including the grocery stores. If Osoyoos council bans the type of accommodation I enjoy…I cannot return to stay….meaning lost revenue. Vacationers should have the right to choose the type of accommodation in which best suits their needs and desires.