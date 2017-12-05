- Shooting victim can’t wait for justice for Ronald TeneyckePosted 5 days ago
Hundreds of residents take in Breakfast with Santa event
A large number of Osoyoos and area residents packed into Troy’s Grill this past Saturday morning as the local eatery sponsored the annual Breakfast With Santa event. The participants were not only treated to an excellent breakfast, but they also took the time to have their picture taken with Santa. Proceeds from Breakfast With Santa go to assist with programs and services offered by the Osoyoos Childcare Centre.