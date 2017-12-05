Home   >   News   >   Hundreds of residents take in Breakfast with Santa event

Hundreds of residents take in Breakfast with Santa event

By on December 5, 2017

Troy’s Grill in Osoyoos hosted this year’s annual Breakfast With Santa event this past Saturday and it was a huge success as hundreds of local residents attended the breakfast and then had pictures taken with Santa Claus. Little Lyra Scheurkogel, three months, was very receptive to having her photo taken with Santa. (Keith Lacey photo)

A large number of Osoyoos and area residents packed into Troy’s Grill this past Saturday morning as the local eatery sponsored the annual Breakfast With Santa event. The participants were not only treated to an excellent breakfast, but they also took the time to have their picture taken with Santa. Proceeds from Breakfast With Santa go to assist with programs and services offered by the Osoyoos Childcare Centre.

Scott Nichol and his wife Robyn, along with their children Linnea, two weeks, and Estelle, 2, pose for a photograph with Santa. (Keith Lacey photo)

Crystal Duperron and her children Joseph, 4, and Savannah, 2, smile for the cameras along with Santa. (Keith Lacey photo)

