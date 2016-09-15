Hundreds turn out to celebrate Gyro Park upgrades

Hundreds of Osoyoos residents turned out Wednesday evening to celebrate the recent upgrades to Gyro Park. The community celebration was organized by the Town of Osoyoos. MLA Linda Larson and Mayor Sue McKortoff spoke briefly, noting the role played by the province’s Resort Municipality Initiative in funding the park upgrades. There was live music with the Lost Boys, bouncy castle, balloons and face painting for kids and volunteers from the Royal Canadian Legion cooked up hamburgers and hot dogs. (Richard McGuire photo)