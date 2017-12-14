IH declares outbreak of meningococcal disease

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease in young people age 15-19 who live in the Okanagan.

As a result, the health authority is offering expanded immunization clinics for individuals in Grades 9-12 and persons aged 15-19 years old who do not attend school.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that occurs rarely in Canada. It is spread from person to person by coughing, sneezing, or close face-to-face contact.

It can also spread through saliva. This can occur through activities such as kissing or sharing of food, drinks, cigarettes, lipstick, water bottles, mouth guards used for sports, or mouthpieces of musical instruments.

The disease can cause infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord, as well as bloodstream infections.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison said they have seen an increasing number of meningococcal cases in the 15-19 age group during the past six months.

To date this year, Interior Health has identified 11 cases of meningococcal disease—a majority of these cases were in the Okanagan. Typically, the health authority will see less than five cases per year, she pointed out during a media conference today.

Goodison confirmed that one of the 11 cases was fatal; this person who passed away tested positive for the disease, but she said it is unclear if the death was linked to the disease.

In November the disease was confirmed in at least two students attending Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver, where subsequent immunization clinics were held.

During the media conference, Goodison reported that a total of five cases were confirmed in the Oliver area.

She said certain populations carry the meningococcal bacteria in their nose and mouth. From there it is spread by coughing and sharing saliva.

“The risk to the general population is low,” she said. “However, with the increase in the number of cases and the fact that this disease can be prevented through immunization, we felt it important to raise the public’s awareness about this disease and roll out a campaign to immunize those at the highest risk.”

The meningococcal quadrivalent vaccine has been part of the routine immunization schedule for BC students in Grade 9 since 2016.

Individuals who have received this vaccine as part of the Grade 9 immunization program in 2016/2017 do not need to be re-immunized.

“As a parent myself, I understand there may be concern and questions,” Goodison said, adding that parents are encouraged to visit the Interior Health website (www.interiorhealth.ca) to learn more about the disease, signs and symptoms, and to find out when a clinic will be available in their area.

Parents and students may also speak with their health care provider.

Immunizations started today at a Vernon school, and clinics will continue to roll out at Okanagan schools next week to ensure immunization before winter holidays.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times