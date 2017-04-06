Impressive new $25M Cascades Casino Penticton opens its doors

When you hear the word casino, most people automatically think gambling, but that’s far from the only option when Osoyoos residents make the trip to visit the impressive new Cascades Casino Penticton.

Less than 18 months after being approved by Penticton city council and after less than 12 months of construction, the new $25-million facility opened its doors Wednesday.

Politicians from Penticton and across the South Okanagan were joined by senior management with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment, which owns the facility and dozens more in B.C. and Alberta, as well as top brass with the B.C. Lottery Corporation for the grand opening.

Michael Magnusson, the general manager of Cascades Casino Penticton, took members of the media on an extended tour of the new facility before hundreds of people who were lined up outside were let in on opening day.

“The goal was to create something special for every member of the family,” said Magnusson, who, along with 170 full-time staff transferred from the Lakeside Resort casino location to the new building located adjacent to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), across from the Penticton Memorial Arena.

Cascades Penticton has hired more than 150 other employees over the past several months and will have 340 employees – the vast majority full-time – on the payroll, he said.

“We will have one of the largest payrolls of any business in Penticton,” he said. “We’re proud of that.”

The entire facility covers roughly 42,000 square feet, with the casino taking up 25,000 square feet of space.

Gateway now owns 27 casino and gaming facilities in Canada and has plans to build two more soon in Ontario. They own two casinos in Alberta, but most are located in B.C.

A total of 180 slot and gaming machines from the Lakeside casino were removed and brought to the new casino and another 220 – for a total of 400 – were purchased by BCLC, including several state-or-the-art gaming machines never seen before in any Gateway property, said Magnusson.

There will be 11 gaming tables faeturing blackjack, baccarat and roulette.

There aren’t any poker tables and there are no plans to introduce poker to the Penticton casino, said Magnusson, noting poker is very popular at the Gateway Casino Kelowna.

There is a large buffet food area in the back of the building that will offer “primarily western fare”, along with “special theme nights for Mexican, Asian and Mediterranean food featured.”

An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet will be offered on weekends. The lunch buffet will be under $13 and dinner buffet will be $19, he said.

To promote the grand opening, Cascades Penticton is giving away a 2017 Aqua Blue Mustang GT Convertible. Anyone who uses any of the 12 slot machines surrounding the Mustang, will have a chance to win it, said Magnusson.

“That’s including our penny slot machine … you could literally spend one penny and have a chance to win this beautiful car,” he said.

The Summit Bar offers food and drinks for patrons inside the casino, while the impressive Match Eatery and Public House will offer fine dining and entertainment for all members of the family, said Magnusson.

Match Eatery is elegant and large covering two floors, with the second floor featuring a large outdoor patio that is sure to be a huge hit with patrons during the hot Okanagan summers, he said.

On the opposite side of the second floor bar is a full-sized outdoor bocce court, complete with deck chairs and umbrellas.

The main floor of Match Eatery will offer free pool and shuffleboard and patrons can watch their favourite sporting event on more than 20 colour large-screen televisions, he said.

There will also be live entertainment, featuring mainly local musicians, every Friday and Saturday evening, he said.

The casino will also be featuring live entertainment every weekend.

“Match is all about offering family fun,” he said. “We want people to come in and enjoy some great food, but they can also sit back and relax and play a game of pool or shuffleboard or watch their favourite team on one of our televisions.

“We will offer a pressure-free environment … we want to make this place as non exclusive as possible.”

Several of the tables inside Match are adorned with quotes from famous Penticton athletes, such as multiple Stanley Cup winner Duncan Keith of the Chicago Blackhawks.

One key concern brought up during construction related to parking as Cascades Penticton is located so close to the SOEC, Penticton Convention Centre and other popular venues.

To address those concerns, Magnusson said free shuttle service would be offered between Cascades and Lakeside Resort, Walmart and Safeway every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

When there are events at the SOEC like concerts and Penticton Vees games, shuttle buses will pick up patrons at City Hall, the S.S. Sicamous on Lakeshore Drive and Patio Burger.

None of the staff will park on site as they will park at the nearby Penticton Bingo hall and management is looking to purchase another large parking area in the near future, he said.

Norson Construction from Kelowna did a fantastic job constructing the facility on time and on budget and he’s confident patrons are going to be impressed with the facility, said Magnusson.

Tony Santo, CEO of Gateway Casinos, said his company has invested $300 million in its western Canadian casino empire and now employs more than 4,000 people.

Santo agreed the new casino is about providing entertainment and family fun, not simply gambling.

“We wanted to create an entertainment destination … and not slots in a box, which is what we had at Lakeside (resort),” he said. “If you gamble, fine, but if not, we’re OK with that too.”

Santo thanked Mayor Andrew Jakubeit and his council, MLA Dan Ashton and local residents for supporting this project and making it become a reality.

Ashton said “this absolutely beautiful facility” has not only created many jobs, but will provide economic benefits to the City of Penticton for decades to come.

Jakubeit agreed saying having a brand new casino adjacent to the SOEC will attract tourists and local residents and provide a significant boost the Penticton economy for generations.

“This really solidifies this area as an entertainment hub. With the events centre, convention centre, we are in close proximity to downtown, to the motel the beach,” said Jakubeit. “Regardless if you are a gambler or not, when you walk in there is great options here. It creates yet another destination for Penticton that we can be excited and proud about.”

It’s expected this facility will generate $100 million in taxes to the City of Penticton the next 40 years,” he said.

“The creation of 340 jobs is something we can all be excited about,” he added.

Jim Lightbody, CEO of the BCLC, said profits from casinos across the province generate billions of dollars in revenue that are used to benefit non-profit and charitable organizations.

“The new Cascades Casino Penticton reflects BCLC’s long-held vision to provide Penticton residents and visitors with exceptional gambling and entertainment amenities,” he said. “In addition to exciting entertainment options, the casino also benefits the local community by creating new jobs and providing increased revenue for community programs.”

Cascades Casino Penticton will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

