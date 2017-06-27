Indo-Canadian community plans to make a big splash for Cherry Fiesta and Canada 150

The Indo-Canadian community of the South Okanagan plans to make a big splash for the Canada 150 celebrations during Cherry Fiesta in Osoyoos on Saturday.

Kuldeep Rai, one of the event organizers with the South Okanagan Punjabi Society, said the group is bringing Bhangra dancers and drummers from Vancouver to participate in the Cherry Fiesta parade.

The group will also have a float and tractors, representing the agricultural ties of many in the South Okanagan Punjabi community.

The dancers will perform on the street in front of the float, she said.

Bhangra music and dance is based on Punjabi tradition, but it has been influenced by Western music in the Punjabi diaspora, especially in the United Kingdom.

There will also be a performance from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on 85th Street next to BMO, which will be closed to traffic between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rai said the South Okanagan Punjabi Society plans to provide free samosas and water bottles.

“We’re going to put a tent in there, a stall, and we would like to give away food, just as a celebration,” she said. “Nothing to sell.”

Rai’s husband, Sarabjit, said the South Okanagan Punjabi Society was recently created and many people aren’t aware of it yet, but the group would like to welcome people from Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and other parts of the South Okanagan.

About 15 people in this nonprofit organization have been involved in working on the parade float and this project, said Kuldeep.

“We are all Canadians and we live in this town,” said Sarabjit. “Our kids were born here. We are a hundred per cent Canadians now and that’s why we can celebrate the 150th Canada Day.”

The couple said the group plans to participate in Canada Day celebrations in coming years as well.

The idea came about in part because members of the Punjabi community noticed that other ethnicities, such as the Portuguese community, participate in the parade.

When they raised the idea, they received a positive response.

“We’re really excited that they want to celebrate Canada Day,” said Lyn Motkoski, president of the Osoyoos Festival Society. “They want everyone to experience their culture as well as celebrate our culture.”

Sarabjit said the South Okanagan Punjabi Society also wants to dedicate itself to helping in the community and donating assistance.

Punjab is a northern state in India that borders on Pakistan, which also has its own portion of Punjab since partition in 1947.

The majority of people in Punjab, India, and most Punjabis in the South Okanagan are of the Sikh faith.

Many members of the South Okanagan Punjabi community have come here within the past 25 years, and the majority are involved in agriculture, including the wine industry.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times