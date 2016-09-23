Items sought now for new Gift Cupboard to be installed shortly

With the Osoyoos Gift Cupboard expected to be installed in front of the Osoyoos Art Gallery sometime in the next couple of weeks, organizers are looking items to stock it.

The project, previously called The Giving Cupboard, was organized by three Osoyoos women: Brenda Dorosz, Gaye Horn and Jen Shiels, and it has the endorsement of the Town of Osoyoos.

People who are less fortunate, or others who just happen to need an item, will be welcome to help themselves to the items from the cupboard.

Dorosz said several local businesses have already offered to receive donated items for the project and the organizers hope to have a few more.

Currently, people can drop off items at The Osoyoos Times, Expert Hearing (next to Shoppers Drug Mart), SFH Accounting (in the former Regal Ridge building), Unity Osoyoos, Troy’s Grill and Altered Faith.

The response to the project has been “fabulous,” Dorosz said.

“It was very well received,” she said. “People are surprised that we’re doing it. They’ve heard of this idea before, but they’re glad we’re taking it on.”

Already, Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip Resort has provided many boxes of toiletries and some local residents have also donated things, Dorosz said.

The cupboard, she said, was built and donated by a local youth, Reagan Pain, now living in Vernon.

“For the most part, the cupboard is made out of scrap wood and metal,” Pain told Dorosz. “The shelf is made from an old pallet and little brackets for the shelf were made from leftover metal from the roof. So that’s a double recycle.”

The three women have provided a list of items they have and ones they also need. Only unused items should be donated.

Still on the wish list are: dish soap, laundry soap, mittens, diapers, hand sanitizer, key chains, Osoyoos items, maps, pens, pencils, crayons, colouring books, small toys, leashes, small first aid kits, nail clippers, floss, candles, kitchen utensils (no sharp objects), playing cards, compact travel games, chap stick, sunscreen, baby wipes, Wet Ones, combs, brushes, Ziploc containers, sandwich bags, aluminum foil, Saran Wrap, tooth brushes, face cloths, dish cloths, notebooks, shoelaces, hats and other appropriate items. Large Rubbermaid (or similar) totes for storing goods are also needed.

Food items are not sought, but should be given to the Osoyoos Food Bank instead.

Anyone with questions can call 250-498-1261 or 250-535-0853.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times