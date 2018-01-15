Don't miss
- VIDEO: Linda Larson reflects on a ‘strange’ 2017, and shares plans for 2018, including eliminating time change and dealing with cannabis legalizationPosted 11 hours ago
- Public has chance to give budget input on ThursdayPosted 1 day ago
- Most of council running again, but not CampolPosted 6 days ago
- VIDEO: Healthcare and aquatic centre will be biggest issues facing council in 2018, says Mayor McKortoff, who plans to seek re-electionPosted 6 days ago
- FortisBC proposes to re-establish single, flat rate over five yearsPosted 6 days ago
- Electricity rate critic applauds proposed return to single-tier rate, but angered it will take five yearsPosted 6 days ago
- Average Osoyoos residential assessment up 17 per cent – among highest in OkanaganPosted 6 days ago
Jam session a hit at Osoyoos Senior Centre
By staff1 on January 15, 2018