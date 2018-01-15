Home   >   News   >   Jam session a hit at Osoyoos Senior Centre



By on January 15, 2018

The Osoyoos Senior Centre was packed as people enjoyed a jam session on Sunday. Playing guitar in the foreground is Ted Osborne, who organized the event. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Osoyoos Senior Centre was packed Sunday afternoon as many local seniors and snowbirds turned out for the annual jam session. (Richard McGuire photos)

Lise Mathieu (left) plays guitar and sings ‘That’s All Right,’ a song popularized by Elvis Presley. She is accompanied by (from left) Dal Wilder (standing), Buck Venables and Don Brunner. They were among the musicians performing at a jam session Sunday at the Osoyoos Senior Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

Buck Venables (right) performs on acoustic guitar, accompanied by Dal Wilder (left) on electric bass. The two were among the musicians performing at a lively jam session Sunday at the Osoyoos Senior Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

