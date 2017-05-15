Janet Marcotte named ‘Woman of Distinction’ by Soroptimists

A local woman recognized as the “ultimate caregiver and community volunteer” has been given the honour of Woman of Distinction by Soroptimist International of Osoyoos.

Janet Marcotte, known to many as “St. Janet,” accepted the recognition at the club’s annual fashion show at Watermark Beach Resort on May 6.

When Soroptimist president and Town of Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff began delving into Marcotte’s background, she was “astounded” by the woman’s energy and past accomplishments.

McKortoff said Marcotte taught in Osoyoos Elementary School and later completed her music degree and began teaching piano out of her home.

For many years, Marcotte has been involved in the Osoyoos and District Arts Council, as well as the South Okanagan Concert Series.

She assumed the music ministry of St. Anne’s Church as well as Catechism teaching for 30 years. She also assisted local priests in music arrangements and organized the choirs.

In addition, she organized the Christmas pageants at St. Anne’s for three decades.

Marcotte took on classical music students and continues to organize annual recitals for her pupils.

She created the Dorothy Fraser award in piano and has annually sponsored this award.

“Her homemade food and music made their home a special destination,” McKortoff said, noting that relatives gravitated to Marcotte’s home for compassion, help and her sage advice.

Marcotte won many a cherry pie baking contest, McKortoff pointed out.

Teary eyed, she stated that Marcotte is a terrific member of the community who has made Soroptimists proud.

In accepting the award, Marcotte said she was “very blessed.”

She said the Osoyoos community has been amazing, noting it has backed her up and given her strength.

The woman admitted that this year has been very difficult for her emotionally since the passing of her husband Wayne in February.

“When you give yourself to others, it takes your pain away . . . smiling and reaching out to people helps take the pain away.”

Marcotte said volunteering is one of her gifts back to the community.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times