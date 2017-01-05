Judge rules against Duperron’s challenge of school board by-election

The judge who head a petition to overturn the November school board by-election has dismissed the petition.

This means that Casey Brouwer, who was elected trustee in November, will not need to face second-place finisher Penny Duperron in a new vote.

Duperron filed the petition in a Kelowna court and Justice Peter Rogers heard the case last week.

Duperron maintained that the by-election should be declared invalid because School District 53 only held one advanced polling date instead of the two required by law.

In a news release issued Thursday, the school district said it had just received the Reasons for Judgment.

The judge determined that the failure to convene a second advance poll did not materially affect the outcome of the election and he therefore dismissed the petition, the school district said.

“The board acknowledged and regrets the lack of the second advance poll, however, appreciates the decision of Justice Rogers that supports the Chief Election Officer’s [Lynda Minnabarriet’s] opinion that it did not impact the election outcome,” said Marieze Tarr, chair of the board, in a statement. “The board looks forward to being able to return its focus to educational issues.”

This story will be updated.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times