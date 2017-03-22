Junior Coyotes Peewees in provincial semi-finals; Midget Rep team eliminated after four games

There was good news and bad news for the two South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association (SOMHA) competing in their respective provincial hockey championships.

The Junior Coyotes Peewees have qualified for the semi-final in the Provincial Tier III Peewee Hockey Championships in Dawson Creek.

They are facing the host Dawson Creek team Wednesday at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to the gold medal game Thursday afternoon.

Team manager Deb Sidwell said the host Dawson Creek team has proven to be the class of the tournament so far, but the Junior Coyotes are also playing very well and are capable of staging the upset.

“If we managed to play a great game and upset Dawson Creek, we would be in the gold medal game and would have a very good chance to win it all,” she said.

The Junior Coyotes lost their opener on Sunday morning after a long two-day trip to Dawson Creek and came up on the short end of a 5-2 score against Langley.

Head coach John Seminoff and his players rebounded with a crucial 6-3 victory against Cranbrook.

They qualified for the semi-finals thanks to a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Terrace in their third and final round-robin game.

The winner of the game between the Junior Coyotes and Dawson Creek will layer the winner of the other semi-final between Mission and Langley in the gold medal game.

The losers of those two games will battle for the bronze medal Thursday morning.

Sidwell said players on the Junior Coyotes “have played their hearts out” and have represented themselves wonderfully since arriving in Dawson Creek Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the SOMHA Midget Rep team returned home Wednesday after failing to register a win – they had a tie and three close losses – at the Provincial Tier III Midget Hockey Championships in Terrace.

Midget Rep team coach Steve Harrison and his player got off a to a decent start in the tournament by scoring a late goal in their opening game on Sunday against Whitehorse and skating away with a 6-6 tie.

In their second game against Mission, they trailed 4-3 midway through the third period, but ran into penalty problems and ended up losing 7-3.

In their third game against Terrace, the Midget Rep team twice game back from one-goal deficits and tied the game 3-3 with less than two minutes to play.

But the referee called a questionable tripping penalty with less than a minute to play and Terrace scored the winner with only seconds to play in a tough 4-3 loss, said Harrison.

With no chance of advancing to the semi-finals, the Midget Rep team lost 6-4 to Cranbrook in another tight game.

“We had a tie and lost three very close games that could have gone either way,” said Harrison. “This is the provincials and you know the teams are going to be strong and I would say almost every team we played had more depth and talent, but we fought hard and could have won all four games, so I’m pretty proud of the boys.”

The officiating throughout the tournament left a lot to be desired, he said.

“It was very frustrating to deal with,” he said. “They were extremely inconsistent and would let things like head shots go, but would call a cheap tripping penalty late in the game.

“I talked to a lot of the coaches and they felt the same way. The refs wouldn’t let the kids play and wanted to control the games and it ended up being a little bit of a farce.”

Harrison said having his best player, Cole Rezka from Osoyoos, on the sidelines due to injury, made it tough.

“Cole is probably our best player and I really think we would have won two or three of those close games if he was able to play,” he said. “But the boys played hard and that’s all I can ask.

“We had a great season and I’m very proud of all of them.”

