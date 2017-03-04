Kelowna win on Friday forces seventh game with Summerland Saturday for chance to play Osoyoos

The Kelowna Chiefs bounced back with a 6-0 shutout win over the Summerland Steam Friday night, tying their series 3-3 and forcing a seventh and deciding game tonight (Saturday).

The series is important because it will determine which of the two teams the Osoyoos Coyotes will face in the Okanagan Division finals of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

The Coyotes have been cooling their heels since they eliminated the North Okanagan Knights in four straight games last Tuesday.

The Coyotes will play the winner of the Kelowna-Summerland series Tuesday night at the Sun Bowl Arena.

Tonight’s game between the Chiefs and the Steam will be played in Summerland.

Earning the shutout for Kelowna was Brandon Gaucher, who has been filling in for regular goalie Tanner Marshall, who has been off since an incident Feb. 25 in which he was hit by Calvin Hadley of Summerland.

Meanwhile, in other Okanagan Conference semi-finals in the Doug Birks Division, the Chase Heat has eliminated the Revelstoke Grizzlies 4-1 and the Kamloops Storm has eliminated the 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-2.

In the Kootenay Conference, the Nelson Leafs, Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Kimberley Dynamiters and Creston Valley Thunder Cats have all eliminated their rivals and won spots in their division finals.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times