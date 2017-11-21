Kiwanis Club seeks sponsors to make Christmas time memorable for needy families

The Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos is seeking people to sponsor a needy family this Christmas through the club’s “Share the Christmas Spirit” program.

Sponsors, who can be individuals, families or businesses, provide gifts to the family to give them a more memorable Christmas.

Sponsors should apply by Friday, Dec. 1.

Donna Kelso, Kiwanis secretary-treasurer, who is once again leading this initiative for the club, says there are never enough sponsors to meet the demand.

The families are selected through a number of local agencies such as Victims Assistance, Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre, the Boys and Girls Club, the Osoyoos Food Bank, schools and churches.

Kelso said last year there were 29 families in the program.

Sponsors don’t know the identity of the family they are helping, but they receive details about ages, genders and clothing sizes of the family members.

Similarly, the families don’t know the names of their benefactors.

Those who want to help, but don’t wish to sponsor a family, can also make a donation.

To ensure there is enough time to match donors and recipients and allow time for shopping, the deadline to request to be a sponsor is Friday, Dec. 1.

“We always get some that come in late,” said Kelso.

Kiwanis works with Smitty’s Family Restaurant, which holds its annual Toys For Tots and Teens during Christmas Lite-Up. The restaurant provides free breakfasts to those who bring toys or donations, which Kiwanis distributes.

Kelso said the toys are given to children and teens from families in the Share the Christmas Spirit program. Donations are used to buy gifts for families that don’t have sponsors.

There’s no fixed amount that sponsors must spend on the family.

“It varies with the size of the family and it also varies with the sponsor,” said Kelso. “Some spend more than others. There’s no guideline. It’s entirely up to the sponsor what they want to do and how far they want to go.”

Because the Osoyoos Food Bank provides a Christmas hamper to the family and toys are distributed from the Smitty’s breakfast, sponsors typically just buy clothing and sometimes household items, Kelso said.

They can also provide Christmas treats such as chocolates that the families might not get in their food hamper.

Since the families are identified through local agencies and since Kiwanis is the only local service club operating this kind of Christmas program, the families helped are ones needing assistance.

There have been cases in the past when more than one group provided assistance and some families approached multiple groups, Kelso acknowledges.

“We would prefer that it would all go through us,” she said. “In that way we know there’s no double dipping.”

This year’s Smitty’s Toys for Tots and Teens takes place on Friday, Dec. 1.

Kelso noted that the Osoyoos Coyotes players and the Osoyoos Soroptimists help serve and bus tables, along with other volunteers.

People wishing to sponsor a family or make a donation can contact Donna Kelso at 250-495-7701.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times