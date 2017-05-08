Home   >   News   >   Larson and Ross plan election night events, but Dr. Entwistle will be working at hospital

By on May 8, 2017
Dr. Peter Entwistle says when healthcare is more than half of all provincial spending and when other issues all have a health aspect, a doctor with his background can help to remedy the system as MLA . Pictured here, he examines the X-Ray of Penticton Vees player Ty Amonte, taking a short break from in interview about his decision to run as an independent candidate in the May 9 provincial election. (Richard McGuire photo)

Dr. Peter Entwistle, an independent candidate, plans to spend election night filling in for another doctor in emergency at South Okanagan General Hospital. The two main party candidates plan events for their supporters in Oliver. (Richard McGuire photo)

On election night Tuesday, the two main party candidates in Boundary-Similkameen will be holding events with their supporters as results come in.

B.C. Liberal candidate Linda Larson will be at the Silver Sage winery south of Oliver and NDP candidate Colleen Ross will be at Medici’s Gelateria in Oliver.

But for independent candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle, it’s business as usual – he’ll be working in emergency at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Entwistle said he was asked to step in and cover for another doctor.

“Everyone else will be celebrating the victory and I will be working,” said Entwistle, who insists he expects to win.

B.C. Green candidate Vonnie Lavers has no central gathering point in Boundary-Similkameen on election night, said her campaign manager Dave Cursons.

Lavers lives in Kelowna.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

