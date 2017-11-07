- Town staff to look into homeless and VincePosted 3 hours ago
- Misinformation fills void on national park reservePosted 3 hours ago
- Greyhound moves Osoyoos passenger and freight service to Nk’Mip Corner Petro Canada stationPosted 3 hours ago
- Larson gives qualified support to national park reserve announcementPosted 3 hours ago
- Thompson Okanagan becomes first destination in Americas to receive Biosphere Destination certificationPosted 6 days ago
- Feds, province, ONA commit to working jointly to establish national park reservePosted 1 week ago
- Anarchist Mountain couple credits fate and their dog for dramatic rescue of man trapped 16 hours after accidentPosted 1 week ago
- Health Minister Dix willing to consider alternate payment to encourage doctors to work in ERPosted 1 week ago
Larson gives qualified support to national park reserve announcement
MLA Linda Larson says she hasn’t been approached to be part of the process of establishing a national park reserve in the South Okanagan, but she offers qualified support.
“I feel comfortable with the announcement and the process if everyone is equal at the negotiating table and if all outstanding issues are addressed,” she told the Osoyoos Times in an email last week. “I am reasonably sure it will take more than two years to sort out.”
Larson was not present when the federal, provincial and First Nation governments announced together on Oct. 27 that they were beginning talks immediately aimed at establishing a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
Instead, she was at a beam raising ceremony with Health Minister Adrian Dix at the construction site of the new patient care tower at Penticton Regional Hospital. She also accompanied Dix when he spoke with staff at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver the same day.
Larson said her initial reaction was that the recent announcement was “almost identical to the announcement the (B.C.) Liberal government did last winter with a bit more detail.”
On Jan. 27, former B.C. Environment Minister Mary Polak announced her government was moving forward on talks with the federal government and First Nations that could lead to a national park reserve in two areas of the South Okanagan.
Unlike the recent announcement, which gave no details, Polak’s announcement included boundary maps and assurances that there would be no expropriations and that existing land uses would continue.
“We said then that the Okanagan Nations would need to identify what was most important to them first,” said Larson.
Nonetheless, Larson cautiously welcomed the recent announcement.
“If the feds are actually going to invest staff time and money to this, that is a good thing,” Larson said.
RICHARD McGUIRE
Osoyoos Times