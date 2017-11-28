Larson’s plan to stop clock changes may be popular, but is it worth losing 238 hours of evening sunlight?

Not many people like it when the first Sunday in November they have to turn their clocks back an hour and adjust their bodies to a new time.

Adding insult to the injury, suddenly it’s getting dark around 4 p.m. as daylight hours shorten each night until the Winter Solstice just before Christmas.

Then, in March, we go through it again – but then we get cheated out of an hour of sleep as the clocks “spring forward.” We borrowed that hour already in November when the clocks “fall back.”

This annoyance might be considered by some to be a “First World problem” – a trivial annoyance that is only annoying because we aren’t facing more serious “Third World problems” like war, plague and famine.

But MLA Linda Larson, who has introduced a bill to stop the clocks from changing, says studies show an increase in accidents and a drop in productivity as people adjust to the time change.

No doubt her bill will be popular with a lot of people. We’ve even heard some who rarely have a good thing to say about Larson admitting they support her on this one.

Before we embrace her idea though, we might want to give it a bit of thought.

Larson is proposing to get rid of Daylight Savings Time – not Standard Time. This means that every evening from March to November, we’ll enjoy one less hour of sunlight.

That means in 2017 we would have lost 238 hours of evening sunlight if Larson’s bill were in effect.

Of course that sunlight isn’t really “gone.” Rather, we’d get an extra hour of sunlight in the early morning. On June 21, the sun would rise at 3:53 a.m. instead of 4:53 a.m.

For those who get up in the wee morning hours to start jobs serving coffee to commuters or reading the morning news on the radio, a 3:53 a.m. sunrise would be really nice. But the rest of us would still be sound asleep.

Larson admits that what people object to is typically the changing of the clocks. It isn’t necessarily Daylight Savings Time per se. But she argues that in B.C. Daylight Savings Time is established through the Interpretation Act, which makes no reference to Standard Time.

In her view, this precludes the option of abolishing Standard Time and leaving the clocks on Daylight Savings Time all year round.

There’s another problem with abolishing Standard Time instead. Sunrise in Osoyoos on Dec. 21 would be at 8:50 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. For many people, that would be unacceptable.

Most jurisdictions in Canada and the continental United States make the twice yearly clock change, but there are exceptions.

Saskatchewan (mostly) stays on Central Standard Time all year round – with a few confusing exceptions like Lloydminster.

Arizona also sticks to Mountain Standard Time throughout the year – except for members of the Navajo Nation, who observe Daylight Savings Time.

So while B.C. would be out of sync with most other parts of North America by not changing the clocks, it wouldn’t be completely alone.

Of course there are many strange time zones in the world and people simply adjust by changing work and business hours to whatever makes sense.

Geographically, China covers five time zones, but the entire country officially ignores geography and operates on a single Standard Time zone all year round.

Perhaps we could make Larson’s idea work by starting work and hour earlier in the summer so we’d get off work in time to enjoy the same number of evening daylight hours as we do now.

Then again, maybe on the scale of problems affecting society, the changing of clocks twice a year is pretty far down the list.