Legendary country crooners Sons of the Pioneers performing in Oliver on Saturday night

The legendary country crooners Sons of the Pioneers will be appearing in concert at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Saturday evening.

The Sons of the Pioneers are synonymous with the ultimate in Cowboy music. For decades the premier western singing group has musically painted unforgettable images and stories of horses, cattle, cowboys, “night herds”, tall timber, cool water, canyons and prairies.

Their original songs like “Tumbling Tumbleweeds”, “Cool Water” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky” are classics forever entwined into the lore and mystique of the American West. Both “Tumbleweeds” and “Cool Water” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

First started by Roy Rogers and the gifted songwriters Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer, the group garnered national and international fans through appearances in almost 100 western films during the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

Numerous albums were recorded under contracts with Decca, Columbia, RCA and others.

The group provided songs for several John Ford westerns, including the soundtrack for The Searchers starring John Wayne.

When television came along, they regularly appeared on the Roy Rogers Show and had guest appearances on such programs as the Barbara Mandrell Show.

Walt Disney called upon the Sons of the Pioneers to supply the soundtrack for the film Pecos Bill. They were the first cowboy musical group to perform at Carnegie Hall and the first to headline in Las Vegas casinos.

The current group’s configuration is part of a continuous and uninterrupted 80 year existence in which they have accumulated more coveted honors and awards than anyone in Western music.

The group has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Western Music Association Hall of Fame and the National Cowboy Hall of Fame among others. The Smithsonian Institute named them as “National Treasures”.

The Sons of the Pioneers are known around the world for their unique three and four part harmonies.

According to their “trail boss”, Tommy Nallie who joined the group in the 1980’s, “We are honored to be returning to Canada. We had western Canadian tours in 2015, in 2016 and we were parade marshalls for the Calgary Stampede in the 1990’s.” Nallie said , “Every concert is pure Cowboy music packed with our timeless hits, solid western swing and a good measure of comedy and banter. Each of the five members share the vocals and instrumentals.”

Part of the hallmark sound comes from acoustic fiddles, mandolin, upright bass, and lead and rhythm guitars.

Local promoter of the group, Margaret Morrissette said, “The Sons of the Pioneers are legends in the field of Western music. Everyone I talk to is so very excited they are coming to British Columbia for a six-concert tour.

Oliver tickets are available through www.venablestheatre.ca or by phone 1-250-498-1626.

There is limited seating so we encourage everyone to get their tickets early.

Saturday’s show begins at 7 p.m.

