Legion Branch 173 contributes to Books for Babies program of South Okanagan Community Literacy Society

By on June 27, 2017

Branch 173 of the Royal Canadian Legion has again provided a $600 contribution to the South Okanagan Community Literacy Society for its Books for Babies program. The program encourages parents to instill a love of books in children by reading to them at a young age. Books are provided in kits through the Osoyoos Public Health Unit and contain an age-appropriate board book, a picture book for siblings or for when the child grows into the next level. Levi Hillier, aged 11 weeks, was one of the participants in the program and is pictured with his parents Natalie Sagle and Travis Hillier at the Osoyoos Branch of Okanagan Regional Library. In the back row are Lesley Hanson, public health nurse; Pat Buckland, secretary of South Okanagan Community Literacy Society; Georgia Bruyel, head librarian; and Terrence Schorn, executive committee member of Branch 173 responsible for charities and bursaries. (Richard McGuire photo)

