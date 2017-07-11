Liberal payment to Khadr is shameful and insult to all Canadian soldiers

Dear Editor:

This is an open letter to Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country.

How very kind and Liberal of you and your political party to give the terrorist Omar Khadr and his family $10.5 million of Canadian taxpayers’ funds.

This is a family that has been involved with al Qaeda and the Afghanistan terrorists bent on overtaking Afghanistan and making it a Sharia law nation, while trampling on the basic human rights of millions in the process.

This is the same family that also have ties to Palestinian terror groups through his mother, who is a proud supporter of terrorism, all the while enjoying all the social, legal and support benefits of the Canadian social system.

According to the very recent decision by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government, Khadr’s human rights were possibly violated in part by Americans, while he was incarcerated at the American military prison at Guantanemo Bay in Cuba.

Why is Canada responsible for that?

We did not spring him out of the U.S. prison quick enough and this violated his rights?

Omar’s Father is the al Qaeda leader who took and trained him and three other brothers to bomb, shoot, maim, and kill all who opposed the insurgents – Afghans and Allies alike.

He succeeded in the objective, killing one U.S. serviceman and blinding another, while both were in uniform.

Meanwhile, Omar dressed as a civilian to avoid detection, but was caught alive (unlike his one brother who was killed in another battle) and imprisoned in a military prison.

Too bad!

That possible consequence is known to all who participate in terrorism, but then the liberal, left, pacifists are ecstatic that they can win obscene awards from this Liberal government that cannot even provide our military personnel with decent mental health treatment for the thousands of returning Canadian Service personnel.

These are the same soldiers who risk their lives to prevent terrorists from slaughtering civilians and enslaving millions around the world.

Shame on you Mr. Fuhr, shame on your Cabinet and shame on Prime Minister Trudeau for capitulating in this gross charade and playing to your base, as it is not in the interests of Canadians.

Thank you for providing the space and opportunity to write about this very important issue that has upset to many Canadians.

Doug Waines

West Kelowna, BC