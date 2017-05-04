Local doctors, Interior Health hold talks on problems at SOGH

Local doctors and Interior Health managers continue to look for a cure for what’s ailing South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH).

A meeting between the two groups was held on Monday to hash out concerns and find solutions. But in similarly prepared statements, both camps aren’t revealing what they talked about.

However, the issues that local physicians previously identified are pay equity, emergency room sustainability and nursing staff shortages.

Earlier this week former chief of staff Dr. Peter Entwistle, who’s running as an independent candidate in the May 9 election, expressed concern about Interior Health paying out-of-town doctors a bonus to cover the emergency room during the election. He said this is political, “disrespectful” to local doctors, and creates divisiveness.

Interior Health did not respond directly to questions about the bonuses or the perceived unfairness.

Instead, Lori Motluk, executive director for the North and South Okanagan, acknowledged they met with doctors to discuss their concerns.

“This was a positive and productive first meeting, and it’s clear Interior Health and the physicians share the same goal – to provide quality care for patients, and in a way that is sustainable for the long-term.”

Motluk said Interior Health and the physician group have committed to meet again in the coming weeks and months to work towards solutions that will address the concerns.

However, Motluk said they are not in a position to share details of the topics being discussed.

Dr. Lorraine Kane, representing medical staff at SOGH, said their meeting was positive.

“Interior Health acknowledged physician concerns and seemed willing to work with us to ensure residents in the South Okanagan have access to the high quality and reliable medical care that they deserve.”

Dr. Kane said their immediate priority is to secure a tangible commitment to sustainable, long-term solutions. She said the plan is to solve the challenges they’re facing in providing hospital and emergency care in Osoyoos and Oliver.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times