Local resident thrilled Green Party will help NDP form next government

Dear Editor:

I am very pleased that British Columbia’s Green Party has confirmed their commitment to uphold the accord that they agreed upon with the NDP.

It is abundantly clear that the Liberals have only changed their tune for the sole purpose of attempting to cling to power and they have no strong commitment to honour this hypocritical Throne Speech, which goes against everything they have stood for over two terms in government with absolute power to enact these policies if they actually believed in any of them.

To the contrary, they have consistently opposed most of the issues that they now have lifted straight from the accord that the NDP and Green Party have agreed to enact.

Furthermore, they promise to support political finance reform when, in fact, they are the epitome of the need for such reform.

Certainly anyone who is aware of the details of the Liberal record during the past 16 years as the governing party of British Columbia will recognize that they will never keep their word on these issues or would attempt to put through a watered down and ineffective attempt to fool us into accepting that they were doing what they promised.

Thank you.

Ron Craven

Osoyoos, B.C.