Local senior once worked security for Loretta Lynn as she climbed to stardom

Seeing Loretta Lynn in concert recently brought back a lot of memories for a local man who once kept the country star safe in rough and tumble taverns.

Donald Thorsteinson said Lynn’s voice hasn’t changed a bit after 50 years in the business.

He recalled when the singer was just starting out in 1960. She had a gig in the Pastime Tavern in Blaine, WA.

“I had been hired as a waiter, and because of the tavern’s reputation, I was also required to act as a bouncer,” Thorsteinson said.

“The first night she was a success, and before long there were lineups to get in to listen to her.”

The tavern held about 60-80 customers, but when she began to sing, the audience soon doubled.

Even the coin-operated bowling alley in the building was transformed into extra seating, the bouncer recalled.

His job was to see that Lynn wasn’t crushed by the mob, pushing anyone back that came too close to her.

Lynn stood alone with only her guitar and a microphone stand, and attached to this stand was a coffee can in which patrons deposited money if they had a song request.

Thorsteinson had to make sure that once people deposited money, they returned to their place, whether standing or sitting.

“She looked so tiny standing there all alone, dressed in a long cotton dress, long hair down to her shoulders. But she was not at all intimidated by the crowd.”

Soon the problem drinkers were replaced by those who were there to listen to Lynn’s sweet voice singing about her childhood and the hills she grew up in.

“Even though she was from far off West Virginia, the audience seemed to respond to her music and the stories that her music told. Her world became part of their world.”

Being a border town, there were more Canadians there than Yanks, Thorsteinson said.

And during her recent concert in Penticton, she thanked the many Canadians that were largely responsible for her success.

“For some reason she does not acknowledge her time at the Pastime, but something must have happened there that she wanted to forget . . . maybe because the only money that she earned was the coffee can donations.”

Bill’s Tavern in Custer, WA offered Lynn a venue to sing and a salary, so she accepted the deal.

The tavern owner then asked Thorsteinson if he would work as Lynn’s security guard and he gladly accepted.

Lynn now had a small band and she was quite comfortable feeling accepted, and to some extent, adored.

“During this time she came to me and complained about a gentleman that was pestering her, so I asked the man to leave, but he persisted, so I threw him out.”

Picking himself up from the gravel parking lot, the man handed Thorsteinson his business card and asked to have Lynn’s agent contact him.

“Her husband, ‘Mooney,’ was her agent and promoter, so he called and I don’t know if that was when she signed a contract or not, but soon they left for Nashville.”

Thorsteinson said seeing and hearing Lynn last month was a trip down memory lane. He feels privileged to have been there at the start of her career.

“God bless you, Loretta, and many thanks for the five-plus decades of musical pleasure.”

