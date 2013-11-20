- RCMP clear Goyal of all allegationsPosted 2 days ago
Local senior once worked security for Loretta Lynn as she climbed to stardom
Seeing Loretta Lynn in concert recently brought back a lot of memories for a local man who once kept the country star safe in rough and tumble taverns.
Donald Thorsteinson said Lynn’s voice hasn’t changed a bit after 50 years in the business.
He recalled when the singer was just starting out in 1960. She had a gig in the Pastime Tavern in Blaine, WA.
“I had been hired as a waiter, and because of the tavern’s reputation, I was also required to act as a bouncer,” Thorsteinson said.
“The first night she was a success, and before long there were lineups to get in to listen to her.”
The tavern held about 60-80 customers, but when she began to sing, the audience soon doubled.
Even the coin-operated bowling alley in the building was transformed into extra seating, the bouncer recalled.
His job was to see that Lynn wasn’t crushed by the mob, pushing anyone back that came too close to her.
Lynn stood alone with only her guitar and a microphone stand, and attached to this stand was a coffee can in which patrons deposited money if they had a song request.
Thorsteinson had to make sure that once people deposited money, they returned to their place, whether standing or sitting.
“She looked so tiny standing there all alone, dressed in a long cotton dress, long hair down to her shoulders. But she was not at all intimidated by the crowd.”
Soon the problem drinkers were replaced by those who were there to listen to Lynn’s sweet voice singing about her childhood and the hills she grew up in.
“Even though she was from far off West Virginia, the audience seemed to respond to her music and the stories that her music told. Her world became part of their world.”
Being a border town, there were more Canadians there than Yanks, Thorsteinson said.
And during her recent concert in Penticton, she thanked the many Canadians that were largely responsible for her success.
“For some reason she does not acknowledge her time at the Pastime, but something must have happened there that she wanted to forget . . . maybe because the only money that she earned was the coffee can donations.”
Bill’s Tavern in Custer, WA offered Lynn a venue to sing and a salary, so she accepted the deal.
The tavern owner then asked Thorsteinson if he would work as Lynn’s security guard and he gladly accepted.
Lynn now had a small band and she was quite comfortable feeling accepted, and to some extent, adored.
“During this time she came to me and complained about a gentleman that was pestering her, so I asked the man to leave, but he persisted, so I threw him out.”
Picking himself up from the gravel parking lot, the man handed Thorsteinson his business card and asked to have Lynn’s agent contact him.
“Her husband, ‘Mooney,’ was her agent and promoter, so he called and I don’t know if that was when she signed a contract or not, but soon they left for Nashville.”
Thorsteinson said seeing and hearing Lynn last month was a trip down memory lane. He feels privileged to have been there at the start of her career.
“God bless you, Loretta, and many thanks for the five-plus decades of musical pleasure.”
LYONEL DOHERTY
Special to the Times
Arlene Hartley
September 15, 2016 at 8:03 pm
This write-up is so interesting.
i have been requesting that Whatcom County honor Loretta by having a street named after her in Custer. My efforts have been in vain as the county expects me to pay for the costs involved. Being a Canadian with nothing to gain, I thought the county should consider it a great privilege to honor this special lady but it is not to be. I am so disappointed.
David Rehfeld
December 21, 2016 at 7:50 am
The details are not quite accurate here… Loretta played most of her gigs at Bill’s Tavern in Blaine Washington off what used to be called Portal way Drive and is today known as Peace Portal Drive in the early 60’s. Now she did play at the Pastime on occasion but really entertained mainly at Bill’s Tavern. How does he know this ??? you ask. Bill,s tavern has changed names over the years and from 90 to 93 I played there 3 to 4 times a week and was known then as Bob’s Tavern. As you guessed Bob was the owner at the time and kept a lot of Loretta Lynn’s memorabilia and boasted about how Bill’s is where Loretta Lynn got her start. Bob and I would talk for hours about the history of the place and even tossed around having Miss Lynn’s back for a surprise concert, her agent thought I was nuts. I do not want to take away anything from Mr. Thorsteinson as I am sure he went many places with Loretta keeping her safe and thank him for his story.
Kindly
David