Local teams dominate finals in Osoyoos Ladies Bonspiel on weekend

Local teams dominated the finals at the Osoyoos Ladies Bonspiel held last weekend.

“All three final games were very close,” said organizer Betty Steinbart. “Great entertainment for the fans that came to watch.”

The “A” event was Marilyn Quintal vs Betty Steinbart. Quintal came from Edmonton to play with three of the local girls.

The “B” Event was all Osoyoos ladies, Cate Pielet vs Lesley Hanson.

The “C” event was Shelly Kelly (all Osoyoos) vs Dawn Walker (skip was from Penticton but rest of the team were Osoyoos gals).

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times