Long-time Fire Chief Jones loses election to long-time volunteer McCaskill

Rick Jones is looking forward to his first Christmas at home in more than a decade without having to worry about the phone ringing calling him out to another fire or emergency.

Jones, the long-time Fire Chief with the Osoyoos Fire Department, has been replaced by Ryan McCaskill, a veteran volunteer firefighter with 17 years of experience with the local department.

Jones has been a member of the Osoyoos Fire Department for almost 36 years and spent the past 11 years as Fire Chief.

The Town of Osoyoos issued a press release late Tuesday afternoon.

“The Town of Osoyoos council is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan McCaskill as the new Fire Chief,” said the release. “Ryan has been with the Osoyoos Fire Department for 17 years and has held several officer positions. Ryan was elected by his peers at the Nov. 15 meeting.”

All 30 volunteer members with the local fire department were asked to cast a ballot in the annual election of officers.

Jones said he will be “taking a break” of two or three months after losing the election, but does plan on returning as a volunteer early in the new year.

“I’m going to take a little break,” said Jones. “I’ve been doing this for more than 35 years and I need a little break. It’s going to be nice to be at home for Christmas and not have to worry about being called out.

“I’m going to sit back and take a little break … I don’t know how long. But I do plan on coming back as a volunteer once I’m ready. I’ve been walking out the door ready and willing to go (to a fire or emergency) for more than 35 years and I’m not ready to stop quite yet. I don’t want to do anything knee-jerk, because you never should, but I do plan on continuing with the fire department as a volunteer.”

Jones said McCaskill announced several weeks ago that he was going to oppose him for the position of Fire Chief and he congratulated him on his victory.

Those who voted against him obviously wanted a change at the top and he respects the democratic method in which a new Fire Chief was selected.

“Everyone (in the department) seems to think the job (Fire Chief) is easy and now they’re going to find out that’s not always the case,” he said.

The Osoyoos Fire Department holds an annual election for management positions every November and he’s proud to have been elected 11 years in succession for the top job, said Jones.

“I was kind of surprised by the result … but you have to be prepared for anything when you’re in a job like this,” he said. “An election is an election.”

It’s going to take a period of adjustment for McCaskill to learn all of the skills needed to run the department and he wishes him nothing but the best, said Jones.

“I know there were some of the guys who really do think this job is easy and they decided it was time for a change,” he said. “He (McCaskill) will have his hands full in finding out exactly what the job is all about, but I think if he’s paid attention like I think he has, he will do well.”

Jones said he’s proud to have led an organization for more than a decade that he believes has a rock-solid reputation in the community.

“I think most people in town think we have a pretty darned good volunteer fire department,” he said.

Jones said he will strongly consider running for Fire Chief once again a year from now.

“I will see how things go between now and then … but I certainly won’t rule it out,” he said.

This article will be updated after the Osoyoos Times conducts an interview with McCaskill.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times