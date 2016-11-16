Lottery to gain coveted spot in popular Half Corked Marathon coming next week

The race is on to try and get a spot in what has become one of Canada’s most unique and popular events for runners and wine lovers.

The Half Corked Marathon has become so popular – having grown from about 250 competitors in its first year seven years ago to 1,000 last year – that a lottery system is being held for the third consecutive year to select those who can participate in the 2017 event.

The 2017 Half Corked Marathon will be held on May 27, 2017.

On Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. general ticket lottery registration will open for the eight annual Half Corked Marathon – an 18-kilometre run through the wineries and vineyards of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country – with the lottery closing on November 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Due to continued demand, organizers have decided to increase the capacity of participants to 1,100 places to keep up with demand for the hot tickets.

“Half Corked Marathon is our favourite fun way to give people a taste of our region,” says Jennifer Busmann, transitional executive director for the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association. “Visitors can enjoy spring sunshine and get a flavour of the wide range of wineries here during an unforgettable weekend in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.”

Runners usually aim for their personal best in races, but at the Half Corked Marathon the prizes are for creative costumes, not race times, and the refreshments along the way are some of Canada’s very best wines.

Inspired by the legendary Medoc Marathon in Bordeaux, the Half Corked Marathon pays homage to one of Canada’s most decorated wine regions.

Participants are encouraged to sample wines from the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association along the way, paired with celebrated regional cuisine from local chefs, restaurateurs and café owners, as they run or jog the route.

Tickets for the marathon cost $165 plus tax per person.

Tickets are in such hot demand that a lottery system will once again be used to distribute them this year.

After sign up, each lucky person randomly chosen from the database will have the chance to purchase two tickets for the event.

Tickets for additional weekend events (including the pre-race Primavera! dinner) will be announced shortly.

Spectators can join in the fun and enjoy wine tasting, music and local food trucks at the Finish Line Lunch and throughout the weekend as participating wineries will be offering special events, deals and open days. Local hotels, resorts, bed and breakfast accommodators and RV parks will also be offering special rates and packages for the weekend.

Celebrations will start on Friday, May 26, with the spring-themed Primavera! dinner – an al-fresco gourmet pasta party set amongst the vineyards, which is a chance to make new friends and load up on carbs before race day. The race trail leads through the incredible surrounds of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country and brings together the region’s winemakers, chefs and producers, all of whom whole-heartedly embrace the event with refreshment and wine tasting stations along the route, hearty picnics post-run and the highly anticipated pre-race Primavera! dinner.