Lower lake level lets OLWQS put testing boat back into the water

The high water level on Osoyoos Lake in recent weeks delayed the launch of the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society’s (OLWQS) testing boat, but on Thursday volunteers were able to get the boat back into the water.

Birgit Arnstein, OLWQS president, said the group would have liked to launch the boat at the end of May to begin its weekly water testing throughout the summer, but the water levels were too high for the boat to make it under the bridge.

By Thursday, the water had dropped two feet since the start of June and was now below 913 feet above sea level, allowing the boat to make it under the bridge, though it was a tight squeeze, according to Stu Wells, the former Osoyoos mayor and a member of the OLWQS who helps keep the boat running.

The boat was launched at Desert Sunrise Marina with help from Roger Agostinho of Collision Craft and Gary Moffatt, who were joined by Arnstein and Wells. Wells then took the boat under the bridge to its new tie-up home at the Walnut Beach Resort. Don Brogan, general manager of the resort, was on the dock to greet Wells.

Arnstein said OLWQS is still looking for volunteers to go out on the boat Wednesday mornings throughout the summer to conduct water quality tests. Volunteers are needed to conduct the tests as well as volunteers with power boat certificates to drive the boat.

“It’s a wonderful experience to get out on the lake,” said Arnstein.

The group has been doing tests on the lake since it was formed in 1991 to respond to concerns of some about lake water quality and after the provincial government stopped doing its own tests.

“It’s so important to keep this going,” said Wells.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Colin MacCrimmon at Colin_Maccrimmon@msn.com or email the OLWQS at olwqs4info@gmail.com.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times