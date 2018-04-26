- As spring freshet gets underway, local officials monitor flood riskPosted 2 days ago
Man 51 convicted for trailer break-in on Lakeshore Drive
A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 18 months probation following a break-in at a residential trailer.
Scott Andrew Paquette appeared in court on Monday, April 23, charged with break and enter.
Osoyoos RCMP said Paquette was found to be unlawfully in a recreational trailer on Lakeshore Drive on April 7.
Police said that in late March and early April, Osoyoos RCMP responded to a rash of break and enters and thefts from recreational trailers and motorhomes on Lakeshore Drive.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES
Osoyoos Times