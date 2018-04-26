Man 51 convicted for trailer break-in on Lakeshore Drive

A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 18 months probation following a break-in at a residential trailer.

Scott Andrew Paquette appeared in court on Monday, April 23, charged with break and enter.

Osoyoos RCMP said Paquette was found to be unlawfully in a recreational trailer on Lakeshore Drive on April 7.

Police said that in late March and early April, Osoyoos RCMP responded to a rash of break and enters and thefts from recreational trailers and motorhomes on Lakeshore Drive.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times