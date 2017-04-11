Man barricades himself in hospital

The RCMP is considering charges after a man barricaded himself in South Okanagan General Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Oliver RCMP Corporal Christina Tarasoff said police were called to the hospital at 3:45 am Tuesday after receiving a report of a male barricading himself inside the facility and causing damage to property.

Upon arrival the male fled on foot and was located a short time later by RCMP, she said.

The male was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to Penticton Regional Hospital where he was examined by a physician.

The investigation continues and charges are being considered.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times