Man barricades himself in hospital
The RCMP is considering charges after a man barricaded himself in South Okanagan General Hospital early Tuesday morning.
Oliver RCMP Corporal Christina Tarasoff said police were called to the hospital at 3:45 am Tuesday after receiving a report of a male barricading himself inside the facility and causing damage to property.
Upon arrival the male fled on foot and was located a short time later by RCMP, she said.
The male was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to Penticton Regional Hospital where he was examined by a physician.
The investigation continues and charges are being considered.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES
