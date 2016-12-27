Home   >   Featured   >   Many enjoy Christmas dinner at Osoyoos Baptist Church

Many enjoy Christmas dinner at Osoyoos Baptist Church

By on December 27, 2016
About 120 turned out on Sunday for a Christmas dinner at Osoyoos Baptist Church, though there was enough food for many more. The dinner is an annual event to provide dinner to anyone in the community who wishes to celebrate with others. (Colin Stark photo)

The Aspell family is among those waiting for Christmas dinner on Sunday at the Osoyoos Baptist Church. The dinner was open to the entire community. (Colin Stark photo)

A busy team of volunteers from Osoyoos Baptist Church organized and prepared the dinner ahead of time, while a number of others from the community volunteered to help out on Christmas Day. Merle Hein (right) as Christmas Chef co-ordinated the food. Volunteering with her were Mercedes Hand (left) and Dilys Huang. (Colin Stark photo)

