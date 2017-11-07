Home   >   News   >   Many great soups, but Terrafina is people’s choice at Empty Bowls fundraiser

Many great soups, but Terrafina is people's choice at Empty Bowls fundraiser

By on November 7, 2017

All the soups at Desert Sun’s Empty Bowls fundraiser were great, so it was hard for some people to pick a winner. But Terrafina at Hester Creek by Raudz was named as the People’s Choice winner for their roasted tomato soup with beef and bacon meatballs, herb pesto and crouton. Accepting the award were Rod Butters (left) owner and Jenna Pillon (right) chef de cuisine. Presenting the award was Sandy Summers, Desert Sun board co-chair and organizer of the event. The popular fundraiser, marking its third year, was held at the Watermark Beach Resort. (Richard McGuire photo)

