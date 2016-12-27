Many locations are available to help recycle Christmas Trees and lights

Give your Christmas Tree and burnt out Christmas lights a second life this holiday season by recycling them at one of many convenient locations throughout the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS).

Used Christmas lights and all other lighting equipment can be recycled for free at the J&C Bottle Depot in Penticton, the T-2 Bottle Depot in Oliver and the Osoyoos Bottle Depot. The Campbell Mountain Landfill, Oliver and Keremeos Landfills can also accept lighting equipment free of charge. For more information visit www.lightrecycle.ca.

Several communities offer Christmas Tree collection or drop off programs for clean, natural trees:

• For a donation, the Penticton Fire Fighters Local 1399 will pick up Christmas Trees from December 27 to January 16. All donations received will go to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy charities. Penticton and West Bench residents can call 250-490-2315 to register for collection. Residents can also drop off clean natural Christmas Trees at Fire Hall #2 at 285 Dawson Ave from December 26 to January 31.

• District of Summerland residents can call the Fire Hall at 250-404-4087 or e-mail sfd@summerland.ca to request collection of their Christmas Trees. For a donation Summerland Secondary students will be out collecting trees on Sunday, January 8 and Sunday, January 15. Donations go to the Summerland Secondary Dry Grad.

• Town of Oliver residents can drop off Christmas Trees at the south gate of the Oliver Public Works Yard at 5971 Sawmill Road. This service will run from December 26 to Friday, January 6. This program is supported by the local Air Cadets.

• Town of Osoyoos residents can drop off Christmas Trees adjacent to the washroom at Kinsmen Park (on boulevard) or at the Northwest Corner of the Parking Lot below Sun Bowl Arena sign until Monday, January 9. Questions can be directed to Operational Services at 250-495-6213 or pubworks@osoyoos.ca.

• In Naramata, trees will be collected the week of January 12. If you live in Naramata and would like your Christmas Tree picked up by volunteers, please ensure it is clean of fake snow, tinsel and ornaments and place it at your curbside. Please advise Craig Henderson that you wish to have your tree picked up, 250-496-5222 or craig@vip.net. This community service is sponsored by the Naramata Citizens Association, Craig Henderson of Royal LePage Locations West Realty, EZ Bins and the RDOS.

All landfills in the Regional District will accept, free of charge, up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) of yard waste including clean natural Christmas Trees. Trees must be free of tinsel, fake snow, ornaments and lights.

The trees will be chipped and given new life as animal bedding or compost. Burning Christmas Trees create strong smoke due to moisture in the wood and needles. Fine particulates from smoke have been linked to respiratory and heart diseases. Any tinsel, fake snow or ornaments left on the tree will create added pollution.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDOS Solid Waste Department at 250-490-4129, toll free 1-877-610-3737 ext. 4129, e-mail info@rdos.bc.ca or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.

