Marina, town boat launches reopen, but caution still advised

The Town of Osoyoos has reopened Desert Sunrise Marina and town boat launches now that flooding has receded, but boaters are still being urged to exercise caution.

“We have taken down the barricades and ‘closed’ signs and replaced them with caution signs,” said Janette Van Vianen, Town of Osoyoos director of corporate services and emergency program co-ordinator. “Boaters are still reminded there is debris in the water and with the water level still higher than normal, should keep speed down, especially near shorelines.”

The town closed the boating facilities on Thursday, June 1 when the level of Osoyoos Lake reached around 914.76 feet above sea level, just shy of its peak of 914.89 feet reached the following day.

At the time, the town said the closure of the marina and boat launches were due to the extraordinarily high lake level, hazards and debris in the lake and the potential damage that watercraft wakes can cause to vulnerable properties and infrastructure.

Since then the level of the lake has declined by almost a foot and a half, reaching 913.50 feet as of 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Many low-lying homes remain sandbagged and boat wakes can damage property.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says any renewed flooding would most likely be caused by rainfall. The initial flooding was caused by the combination of extremely high snowpack volumes and abnormally warm temperatures for this time of year that caused the snow to melt quickly.

