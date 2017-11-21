Home   >   News   >   Mayor McKortoff proclaims Restorative Justice Week; discussion planned for Tuesday evening at Sonora Centre

Mayor McKortoff proclaims Restorative Justice Week; discussion planned for Tuesday evening at Sonora Centre

By on November 21, 2017

Mayor Sue McKortoff on Friday proclaimed the week of Nov. 19-26 as Restorative Justice Week. Restorative justice aims to bring offenders voluntarily together with victims of crime to encourage accountability, reparation, understanding and closure. From left are Coun. Jim King, McKortoff, Bryan Holgate (facilitator) and Mark Provencal, community policing co-ordinator. There is a discussion of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Restorative Justice Program Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in Room 1 at the Sonora Community Centre (Richard McGuire photo)

