Members of the public invited to give input on 2017 budget Monday evening

Osoyoos residents will have an opportunity to tell Mayor Sue McKortoff and members of Town of Osoyoos council how their tax dollars should be best be spent this coming Monday evening.

The town has once again scheduled a special open budget meeting to allow members of the public to give their input relating to the 2017 budget as well as the five-year capital budget.

That meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Local residents will be allow to make presentations for up to five minutes to make suggestions and recommendations about the 2017 and five-year capital budget.

Traditionally, only a handful of residents have showed up to give their input at these open budget sessions.

The whole idea is to allow members of council to listen to their constituents and there have been some wonderful suggestions that have been adopted by council, said Mayor Sue McKortoff.

Residents wishing to make a presentation on Monday evening are being asked to register prior to the meeting.

The 2017 draft budget will be available to view this Friday at the Town Hall or on the Town website at www.osoyoos.ca.

Town council will be holding its regular Committee of the Whole meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday and that will be followed by the regular meeting of council at 2 p.m.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times