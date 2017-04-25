Metal sculpture and abstract painting show opens at rebranded Osoyoos gallery

A joint show of metal sculpture by Howard Roo and abstract painting by Marianne Meyer opened last week at the rebranded “The Art Gallery Osoyoos.”

Formerly the Osoyoos Art Gallery, the new name has been in the works for the past six months, said curator Sue Whittaker.

With “Roo and Meyer,” the gallery’s new name officially launches.

Roo, from Salmo, is a welder by trade and over the years he’s paid the bills with functional work such as ornate wrought iron fencing and railings.

Whittaker tells a story of how Roo worked on metal fittings for the construction of tent structures.

A boss came up to him and said: “Howard, it doesn’t have to be beautiful. It just has to get done.”

Roo replied to him: “If I’m doing it, it’s going to be beautiful.”

He still does functional work, but even his fences and railings are works of art.

And he’s inspired by artistic metal sculpture of birds, butterflies, dragonflies, animals, plants and more abstract forms.

Whittaker said the show came about when Roo contacted her and asked if she had any openings coming up.

Around the same time, Whittaker met Meyer at a previous show at the gallery of work from the local chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA).

Since Roo’s work stands on the floor, Whittaker thought Meyer’s abstract paintings would be a good fit with it on the walls.

“I think they’ll go just wonderfully together,” she said.

The Roo and Meyer show at the gallery is the first time the two artists have shown together.

Meyer, from Naramata, has shown at previous FCA shows at the gallery, including the one that just ended on Saturday, where she won an honourable mention.

Meyer is originally from Switzerland, but has lived in the Okanagan since 2000.

She describes her work as, “formed through layers of abstraction, creating a beautiful tangle of colour interactions.”

Although abstract, sometimes there are slightly recognizable forms incorporated into the abstraction.

The exhibition opened last Tuesday, but the opening reception is this Saturday, April 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Art Gallery Osoyoos is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s located at 8713 Main Street, just west of town hall.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times