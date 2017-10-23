Sun Bowl Arena reopens Tuesday after being closed due to minor CO leak

The Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos reopened Tuesday after it was closed for much of Sunday and all day Monday after small traces of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected inside the arena.

Gerald Davis, the Town’s director of community services, said alarms and sensors inside the mechanical plant inside the arena detected small traces of CO, so experts from FortisBC were brought in to check equipment inside the arena.

Trace amounts of CO were discovered on a dehumidifier as well as the ice-resurfacing machine (Zamboni), he said.

The dehumidifier was turned off and repairs were ordered for the ice-resurfacing machine, he said.

“We felt it was better to be safe than sorry,” said Davis. “The alarms and sensors go off when CO levels reach 25 parts per million … the higher sensors that go off when the levels reach 100 parts per million never went off.”

Millions of Canadian homeowners and business owners have installed CO detectors, as the colourless and odourless gas can be fatal if humans are exposed to high enough concentrations.

Exposure to CO would require at least 400 parts per million for at least three consecutive hours to be considered dangerous, said Davis.

Work crews were on site throughout the day Monday to repair the dehumidifier and the Olympia, which burns propane, but also emits small traces of CO.

Like all other arenas in the province, the BC Safety Authority mandates that strict procedures and protocols are followed and the experienced staff at the Sun Bowl Arena all have undergone specialized training as part of their duties, said Davis.

The finals of a ringette tournament set for Sunday at 1 p.m. were cancelled, but the participating players and coaches understood and weren’t upset at the decision to close the facility, said Davis.

“No one got too upset or irate,” he said. “Actually, everyone was good once we explained why we were closing the arena.”

A press release from the Town issued just before 1 p.m. Monday stated, “The Sun Bowl arena experienced an increase of carbon monoxide (CO) over the weekend and the facility has been closed as of Monday, October 23, 2017. Town staff have isolated the CO leak and are working diligently to repair it. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your co-operation.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times