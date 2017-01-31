Most Osoyoos spas and hair salons indicate little interest in being able to get liquor license

How does going for a haircut or a relaxing massage while enjoying a nice glass of wine or cold bottle of beer sound to you?

That’s a distinct possibility in the near future here in Osoyoos – and across all of British Columbia – after the province’s Liquor Control and Licensing Act was updated last week.

Changes to the act will now allow for small businesses such as hair salons, barbershops, spas, bookstores and art galleries to apply for a liquor license to provide an opportunity to generate new revenue.

Under the proposed changes to the act, hotels and resorts that have a licensed establishment on the premises will be able to offer guests a complimentary alcoholic beverage when they check in and also permit guests to carry their drinks from the licensed area directly to their rooms.

Rules will also be eased to allow for more “Happy Hours” and red tape will be reduced to allow for special event permits for organizers of festivals and other special events.

Here in Osoyoos, we contacted several hair salons and spas, as well as the Osoyoos Art Gallery, to see if they are excited about the proposed changes and would be applying for a liquor license.

Jessica Leal, the manager with Solterra Desert Spa at the Nk’ Mip at Spirit Ridge Resort, said she believes being able to sell a glass of wine or beer to customers enjoying a nice day in the spa is something her business will likely pursue.

“I’m going to have to talk it over with resort management, but I definitely think this is something our spa would be interested in,” she said. ‘I haven’t thought a lot about it, but just looking at it, I think this is something we would like to be able to offer to our clients.”

Lynn Sutton, the owner of Pretty Cut and Dry hair salon in Osoyoos, said she wouldn’t have any interest in pursuing a liquor license for her small business.

“I’m a one-person operation so this isn’t something I think I would be interested in,” she said. “That’s a little overkill for a small salon like mine.”

Kelsi Bissonnette, the longtime owner of the Breathe fitness centre and current health and wellness co-ordinator with the Watermark Beach Resort where Breathe is located, said selling liquor wouldn’t fit in well with a business dedicated to improving the health and fitness level of clients.

“We’re in the business of health and fitness and I don’t think it would send the right message (offering liquor),” she said. “We also have a wine bar in this resort, so if someone wants to work out or go to the spa and then head down to the bar for a nice drink afterwards, we have that option.”

Leanna Stevenot, the co-owner of Levia Spa, also located in the Watermark Beach Resort, concurred that her clients are more interested in rest, relaxation and health than worrying about having access to wine, beer or spirits.

“It’s not something I would even think of at this point, but it is something we might look at in the future if we had enough clients inquiring about it,” she said.

Janet Van Eysinga, the owner of Joseph’s Hairstylists on Main Street in Osoyoos, said she has zero interest in applying for a liquor license.

“Most of my clientele is a little older and I really don’t think they would have any interest in me being able to offer them a drink while they get their hair done,” she said. “I think I’ll pass on applying for a liquor license, but it’s nice to know you can now apply.”

Sherry Nyholt, an employee with Saffron Hair Design in Osoyoos, said she’s sure her bosses might be looking into this as the business caters to numerous big wedding parties, especially during the warm weather months, and being able to offer a drink to this clientele could be very successful.

“I wouldn’t definitely say what’s going to happen and we would have to check out the costs involved, but it might be something worth checking out for sure,” she said. “We get a lot of big wedding parties and they’re here for hours … it might be nice to offer them a drink while they’re all getting their hair done.”

Sue Whitaker, curator with the Osoyoos Art Gallery, said the gallery won’t be pursuing applying for a liquor license, but will continue its longstanding practice of obtaining special events permits to allow area wineries to serve wine during special events at the gallery.

“That has worked out very well for us,” she said. “We promote local wineries and they come in and do a great job setting up and providing the opportunity to have a nice glass of wine during our special events.”

The majority of volunteers with the art gallery are women and the idea of “lugging around heavy kegs” and wine cases isn’t appealing, despite the fact selling liquor more regularly might improve the bottom line slightly, she said.

Hosts at special family events will now be able to legally serve UBrew and UVin products and some arenas and theatres and stadiums would now be allowed to offer mixed-spirit drinks in all licensed spaces, not only in boxes or premium seats.

The new regulations also allow children under the legal drinking age in participating pubs when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Many of these changes have been designed under a European model where liquor and spirits are readily available around the clock in most countries.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times