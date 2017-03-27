Most residents near illegal drug lab can now use their water again

A “do-not-use” water order has been lifted for most of the affected residents near an illegal methamphetamine lab between Bridesville and Rock Creek.

Residents of about 25 rural homes were told on March 2 not to use their water after RCMP discovered solvents and other hazardous materials were being dumped onto soil at the lab and could be contaminating ground water.

Interior Health (IH) lifted the order on Friday for all but three properties.

For the prior three weeks, affected residents had to get water at the fairgrounds in Rock Creek as a precaution.

The decision to lift the order followed testing and an assessment by the Ministry of Environment.

“The MoE is investigating the extent and impact of potential contamination and it has determined that for the majority of properties, the risk of contamination of ground water is considered to be extremely low,” IH said in a news release.

The illegal drug lab was raided by a specialized RCMP team that handles drug labs on March 1 and two men were arrested.

The original “do-not-use” water order affected properties within a three-kilometre radius from the intersection of Sanders Road and Johnstone Creek Road West.

No estimate was provided for when the remaining three property owners might be able to resume use of their water.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times