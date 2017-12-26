Mother Nature has to be considered this year’s newsmaker

In a few days, we’ll be ringing in the new year and spending the next few months getting used to writing the year as 2018.

It’s customary to look back at the year that was and 2017 has been an eventful year.

Across the country, Canadians celebrated the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Internationally, U.S. President Donald Trump shook the foundations of American governance and the global international order – in bursts of 140 characters at a time. (Since November, Twitter has been giving him 280 characters to lambaste his enemies and boast of his greatness.)

In B.C., we witnessed the end of a dynasty as John Horgan’s NDP joined forces with the B.C. Greens to bring a change in government – ending the 16-year reign of the B.C. Liberals and quite likely the political career of Premier Christy Clark.

Here in Osoyoos, the town has had to adjust to sharply increased policing costs – the result of our official population surpassing 5,000 people.

Work has started on the new Southeast Meadowlark Subdivision, which will bring much-needed housing to town.

As we enter 2018, some of the present members of town council may be considering whether they want to run again for another four-year term. And, whether council is expanded or not, some local residents may be thinking about throwing their hats into the ring for the elections in the fall of 2018.

But when we try to pick a 2017 newsmaker of the year, our choice isn’t a politician or even a person – it’s Mother Nature.

Weather has certainly dominated the news of 2017 and has brought many surprises.

We began the year with a much colder winter than usual, with most of Osoyoos Lake actually freezing over and with some Prairie snowbirds even questioning Osoyoos’ claim to be Canada’s Warmest Welcome.

Spring came later than usual, and when it did, there was a lot of snow in the mountains melting quickly. By late May and early June, Okanagan waterways were swelling their banks and threatening to flow over tops of sandbags.

There was no major flood damage around Osoyoos, but the level of Osoyoos Lake climbed to levels rarely seen since the Great Flood of 1972.

When summer came, some waterways were still swollen when the rains stopped and we were plunged into a drought.

Thankfully, the South Okanagan was spared some of the dreadful wildfires we witnessed in the summer of 2015. But other parts of B.C. weren’t so lucky, and the Cariboo region and other parts of Central B.C. experienced one of the worst wildfire years on record.

And although we were mostly spared of fires, our air was filled with smoke for weeks at a time, earning our area the derisive nickname of “Smokanagan,” much to the annoyance of one local councillor.

With more cold weather and another snowy winter on the way, Mother Nature is continuing her rule right through the finish of 2017.

As you pop your corks at midnight on Dec. 31 – or perhaps head off to bed at 9 p.m. – reflect on the events that made 2017 a stormy year.

And think of what you can do to make 2018 a better year for your family, friends and community.