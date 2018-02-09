MP Cannings’ wood bill passes first hurdle in House of Commons

A bill put forward by MP Richard Cannings to promote the use of wood has passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons.

Bill C-354 was passed at second reading by a 217-75 margin, with opposition from the Conservatives, to send it to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources for review.

The private member’s bill would require the federal government to consider the use of wood in federal infrastructure projects, taking into account the associated costs and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by using wood products.

Backbench MPs typically have only one chance in each Parliament to put forward a private member’s bill or motion for a vote in the House. Cannings, whose South Okanagan-West Kootenay constituency includes a significant forest industry, picked this bill over several others he’s introduced.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues from all parties who voted in favour of sending C-354 to committee,” said Cannings. “It’s gratifying to see so many MPs from so many different backgrounds rally around this measure that will help the Canadian forestry sector grow for decades to come.”

In order for the bill to be passed into law, it would have to pass through committee review and be passed again in the House at report stage and third reading and it could also face amendments.

It would then have to go through a similar process in the Senate.

Very few private members’ bills successfully pass through all these steps to become law.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times